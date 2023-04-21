CanAsia Energy (CVE:CEC) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.20

Shares of CanAsia Energy Corp. (CVE:CEC – Get Rating) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.20 and traded as high as C$0.20. CanAsia Energy shares last traded at C$0.20, with a volume of 7,025 shares traded.

CanAsia Energy Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of C$9.96 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$0.21 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.20.

Get CanAsia Energy alerts:

CanAsia Energy (CVE:CEC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 16th. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that CanAsia Energy Corp. will post 0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About CanAsia Energy

Canasia Energy Corp. operates as a junior oil and gas oil company. The company was incorporated in 2022 and is based in Calgary, Canada.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for CanAsia Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CanAsia Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.