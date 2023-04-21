Cancom SE (OTCMKTS:CCCMF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Cancom SE (OTCMKTS:CCCMF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,900 shares, an increase of 13.1% from the March 15th total of 6,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.
Cancom Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:CCCMF opened at $29.45 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $29.45 and a 200-day moving average of $29.05. Cancom has a twelve month low of $28.10 and a twelve month high of $29.45.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Cancom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 3rd.
About Cancom
CANCOM SE, together with its subsidiaries, offers information technology (IT) infrastructure and services in Germany and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Cloud Solutions and IT Solutions. The Cloud Solutions segment provides cloud and shared managed services, including project-related cloud hardware, software, and services.
