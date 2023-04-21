Canstar Resources (CVE:ROX) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $0.05

Canstar Resources Inc. (CVE:ROX – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.05 and last traded at C$0.05, with a volume of 87125 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.06.

Canstar Resources Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of C$6.62 million, a P/E ratio of -0.75 and a beta of 2.20. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.07.

About Canstar Resources

(Get Rating)

Canstar Resources Inc, a junior resource company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for zinc, silver, lead, copper, and gold deposits. The company's flagship project is the Golden Baie project that comprises 78,700 hectares comprising 73 mineral exploration licences located within the Coast of Bays region of south-central Newfoundland.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Canstar Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canstar Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.