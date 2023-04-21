Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC Boosts Holdings in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,113 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $959,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Realty Income by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 47,407 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,007,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the period. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA lifted its stake in shares of Realty Income by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 1,150 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Flputnam Investment Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of Realty Income by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 10,662 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $676,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. RMR Wealth Builders lifted its stake in shares of Realty Income by 3.3% in the third quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 5,459 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. Finally, Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Realty Income by 0.9% in the third quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,851 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,097,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.56% of the company’s stock.

Realty Income stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $61.88. The company had a trading volume of 362,168 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,583,911. Realty Income Co. has a 12-month low of $55.50 and a 12-month high of $75.11. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $63.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.61, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 1.85.

Realty Income ( NYSE:O Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by ($0.62). The company had revenue of $888.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $840.57 million. Realty Income had a net margin of 26.00% and a return on equity of 3.14%. Realty Income’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.94 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Realty Income Co. will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a apr 23 dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 1st will be paid a $0.255 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.9%. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 215.49%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Realty Income in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $72.00 target price for the company. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Realty Income from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $69.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Realty Income from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Raymond James downgraded shares of Realty Income from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Realty Income in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.60.

About Realty Income

Realty Income Corp. is a real estate company, which engages in generating dependable monthly cash dividends from a consistent and predictable level of cash flow from operations. The company was founded by William E. Clark, Jr. and Evelyn Joan Clark in 1969 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

