Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC Invests $894,000 in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 12,356 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $894,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MET. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of MetLife by 41.1% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,165,769 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,225,676,000 after buying an additional 5,876,930 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of MetLife by 92.5% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,264,670 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $319,989,000 after acquiring an additional 2,530,149 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of MetLife by 296.5% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 1,497,828 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $91,038,000 after purchasing an additional 1,120,079 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in shares of MetLife in the third quarter valued at approximately $63,934,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of MetLife by 309.7% in the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 1,364,265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $95,881,000 after purchasing an additional 1,031,277 shares in the last quarter. 88.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Bill Pappas sold 2,857 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.96, for a total transaction of $202,732.72. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 48,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,471,008.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

MET traded down $0.41 during trading on Friday, hitting $60.40. The stock had a trading volume of 467,278 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,901,175. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.75, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $63.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $68.75. MetLife, Inc. has a twelve month low of $52.83 and a twelve month high of $77.36.

MetLife (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.74 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $15.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.21 billion. MetLife had a net margin of 3.63% and a return on equity of 15.64%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.17 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that MetLife, Inc. will post 8.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MET. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of MetLife from $83.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of MetLife from $82.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of MetLife from $83.00 to $76.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of MetLife in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of MetLife from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $77.00.

MetLife, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and institutional customers. It offers life insurance, annuities, automobile and homeowner’s insurance and retail banking services to individuals as well as group insurance, reinsurance and retirement and savings products and services.

