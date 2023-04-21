Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC Lowers Position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC trimmed its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) by 14.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 10,973 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,844 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $789,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dearborn Partners LLC raised its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 9,534 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $686,000 after acquiring an additional 1,193 shares during the last quarter. Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 4th quarter worth approximately $354,000. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. lifted its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. now owns 5,319 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $383,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the period. Simplicity Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 23.4% in the 4th quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 29,217 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,102,000 after buying an additional 5,532 shares during the period. Finally, MRA Advisory Group acquired a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $213,000. 75.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Bristol-Myers Squibb alerts:

Bristol-Myers Squibb Stock Performance

Shares of BMY traded up $0.69 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $70.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 945,708 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,812,042. The company has a market cap of $147.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.57, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.45. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 52-week low of $65.28 and a 52-week high of $81.43. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Announces Dividend

Bristol-Myers Squibb ( NYSE:BMY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.11. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 13.71% and a return on equity of 51.60%. The company had revenue of $11.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.83 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 8.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 10th will be paid a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 6th. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 77.29%.

Insider Activity at Bristol-Myers Squibb

In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 240,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.65, for a total transaction of $17,916,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 236,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,625,163.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 240,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.65, for a total value of $17,916,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 236,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,625,163.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Ann Powell sold 11,183 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.69, for a total value of $835,258.27. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,721,081.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have weighed in on BMY shares. Atlantic Securities raised their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Bank of America raised their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $82.00 to $85.00 in a report on Friday. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $95.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bristol-Myers Squibb currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.00.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Profile

(Get Rating)

Bristol Myers Squibb Co engages in the discovery, development, licensing, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of biopharmaceutical products. It offers chemically-synthesized drugs or small molecules and products produced from biological processes called biologics. The company was founded in August 1933 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BMY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.