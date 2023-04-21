Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC Sells 9,141 Shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC decreased its position in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Get Rating) by 25.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,291 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,141 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $847,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fifth Third Securities Inc. grew its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 20.8% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. now owns 23,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $659,000 after purchasing an additional 4,029 shares during the last quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,153,000. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,086,000. First Manhattan Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 19,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $549,000 after acquiring an additional 766 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lincoln National Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 88,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,479,000 after acquiring an additional 3,941 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHF traded down $0.14 during trading on Friday, hitting $35.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 297,465 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,076,737. The company has a 50-day moving average of $34.44 and a 200-day moving average of $33.00. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $27.40 and a 12 month high of $35.91. The firm has a market cap of $31.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.88 and a beta of 0.87.

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

