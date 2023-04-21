Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) Stake Reduced by Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP

Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP cut its holdings in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 2.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 827 shares during the quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $2,847,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ARGI Investment Services LLC acquired a new stake in Capital One Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $253,000. Todd Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Capital One Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $17,824,000. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Capital One Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $973,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in Capital One Financial by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 11,066 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,029,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the period. Finally, Forsta AP Fonden grew its stake in Capital One Financial by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 86,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,041,000 after acquiring an additional 5,400 shares in the last quarter. 88.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

COF opened at $97.27 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $100.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $100.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.08 billion, a PE ratio of 5.46, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. Capital One Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $86.84 and a 1-year high of $144.73.

Capital One Financial ( NYSE:COF Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $2.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.81 by ($0.99). The firm had revenue of $9.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.07 billion. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 13.52% and a net margin of 19.18%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $5.41 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Capital One Financial Co. will post 14.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 6th were given a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 3rd. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.48%.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 31st. Stephens downgraded shares of Capital One Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $79.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Odeon Capital Group downgraded shares of Capital One Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $94.20 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Capital One Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $96.00 to $85.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $119.46.

Capital One Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Credit Card segment includes domestic consumer and small business card lending, and international card lending businesses.

