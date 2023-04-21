Cardinal Capital Management Inc. Acquires 11,651 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Cardinal Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 344,692 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,651 shares during the period. Oracle accounts for approximately 1.6% of Cardinal Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Cardinal Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $28,175,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Oracle by 47.3% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 12,749 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,042,000 after purchasing an additional 4,092 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Oracle by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,131 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $501,000 after purchasing an additional 599 shares during the period. Beddow Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Oracle by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Beddow Capital Management Inc. now owns 60,885 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $4,977,000 after acquiring an additional 5,600 shares during the period. Dearborn Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oracle during the 4th quarter valued at $254,000. Finally, Abundance Wealth Counselors lifted its position in shares of Oracle by 40.1% during the 4th quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors now owns 19,754 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,615,000 after acquiring an additional 5,652 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.96% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have weighed in on ORCL. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Oracle from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $116.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $105.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Oracle from $81.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on Oracle from $72.00 to $82.50 in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $95.46.

Insider Buying and Selling

Oracle Trading Down 0.4 %

In related news, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,837,101 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.86, for a total transaction of $172,430,299.86. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,118,592 shares in the company, valued at $104,991,045.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,837,101 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.86, for a total transaction of $172,430,299.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,118,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $104,991,045.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director Jeffrey Berg sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.65, for a total value of $4,214,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 207,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,423,852.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,890,181 shares of company stock worth $177,370,295. 43.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ORCL stock traded down $0.42 during trading on Friday, reaching $94.41. The stock had a trading volume of 1,534,073 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,123,029. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $89.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $83.17. The firm has a market cap of $254.89 billion, a PE ratio of 31.30, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.00. Oracle Co. has a 52 week low of $60.78 and a 52 week high of $96.74.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $12.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.42 billion. Oracle had a negative return on equity of 262.40% and a net margin of 17.46%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.94 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 4.01 EPS for the current year.

Oracle Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 11th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 10th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. This is a boost from Oracle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.81%.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

Further Reading

