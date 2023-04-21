Cardinal Capital Management Inc. Buys 6,340 Shares of SAP SE (NYSE:SAP)

Cardinal Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 173,934 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,340 shares during the quarter. SAP comprises 1.0% of Cardinal Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Cardinal Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in SAP were worth $17,948,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SAP in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Addenda Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in SAP in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Cambridge Trust Co. grew its stake in SAP by 120.0% in the third quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 341 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its stake in SAP by 72.7% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 380 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. Finally, Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new stake in SAP in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 5.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SAP Stock Performance

SAP stock traded up $7.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $134.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 901,672 shares, compared to its average volume of 892,521. SAP SE has a 12-month low of $78.22 and a 12-month high of $134.64. The company has a market capitalization of $158.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.17, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $121.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $110.52.

SAP Cuts Dividend

SAP ( NYSE:SAP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The software maker reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($0.32). The business had revenue of $8.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.23 billion. SAP had a net margin of 7.45% and a return on equity of 5.48%. Sell-side analysts predict that SAP SE will post 3.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be issued a dividend of $2.1864 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th. SAP’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.70%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on shares of SAP from $144.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on SAP from €115.00 ($125.00) to €120.00 ($130.43) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of SAP in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. BNP Paribas upgraded SAP from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $143.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of SAP from $137.00 to $134.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $118.81.

SAP Company Profile

SAP SE engages in the provision of enterprise application software and software-related services. It operates through the following segments: Applications, Technology, and Support; Qualtrics; and Services. The Applications, Technology, and Services segment includes sale of software licenses, support offerings, and cloud subscriptions.

