Cardinal Capital Management Inc. Has $2.07 Million Stock Holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Cardinal Capital Management Inc. raised its position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) by 5.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 47,526 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,580 shares during the quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $2,073,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new position in U.S. Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. EWG Elevate Inc. acquired a new position in U.S. Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 334.0% during the 3rd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 868 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 668 shares during the period. Finally, General Partner Inc. bought a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. 71.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on USB. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $60.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. UBS Group downgraded U.S. Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 10th. StockNews.com upgraded U.S. Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $46.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, U.S. Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.35.

U.S. Bancorp Trading Down 5.2 %

Shares of USB stock traded down $1.82 on Friday, hitting $32.94. The company had a trading volume of 9,889,555 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,239,047. The firm has a market cap of $50.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $40.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.79. U.S. Bancorp has a twelve month low of $32.72 and a twelve month high of $53.37.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $7.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.14 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 21.26% and a return on equity of 16.13%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.99 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

U.S. Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 17th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.83%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.75%.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

U.S. Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which offers financial services including lending and depository services, cash management, foreign exchange and trust and investment management. The firm also offers mortgage, refinance, auto, boat and RV loans, credit lines, credit card services, merchant, bank, checking and savings accounts, debit cards, online and mobile banking, ATM processing, mortgage banking, insurance, brokerage and leasing services.

See Also

