Cardinal Capital Management Inc. Increases Stake in TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP)

Cardinal Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP – Get Rating) (TSE:TRP) by 3.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,057,748 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 62,902 shares during the period. TC Energy accounts for 4.6% of Cardinal Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.20% of TC Energy worth $82,022,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lincluden Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in TC Energy by 27.4% in the fourth quarter. Lincluden Management Ltd. now owns 64,294 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,564,000 after acquiring an additional 13,837 shares during the last quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY lifted its stake in TC Energy by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 356,588 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $14,214,000 after buying an additional 6,397 shares during the period. Concorde Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in TC Energy by 104.8% in the fourth quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC now owns 50,405 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,009,000 after buying an additional 25,788 shares during the period. Viking Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in TC Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,776,000. Finally, Tobam lifted its stake in TC Energy by 29.3% in the fourth quarter. Tobam now owns 98,915 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,953,000 after buying an additional 22,410 shares during the period. 71.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TRP. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of TC Energy in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of TC Energy from C$73.00 to C$65.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Raymond James upgraded shares of TC Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. TheStreet lowered shares of TC Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, National Bank Financial decreased their price target on shares of TC Energy from C$56.00 to C$53.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, TC Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.72.

TC Energy Stock Down 1.4 %

TRP traded down $0.58 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $41.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 549,748 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,924,140. TC Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $36.79 and a 1 year high of $59.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.71, a PEG ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $40.28 and its 200-day moving average is $42.00.

TC Energy (NYSE:TRP – Get Rating) (TSE:TRP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The pipeline company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.02). TC Energy had a return on equity of 13.92% and a net margin of 5.57%. The company had revenue of $2.98 billion during the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that TC Energy Co. will post 3.17 EPS for the current year.

TC Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.699 per share. This is an increase from TC Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.82%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. TC Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 472.41%.

TC Energy Profile

TC Energy Corporation engages in the provision of energy infrastructure services. It operates through the following business segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, Power and Energy Solutions, and Corporate. The Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines segment consists of regulated natural gas pipelines.

Featured Stories

