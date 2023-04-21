Cardinal Capital Management Inc. Purchases 230 Shares of Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM)

Cardinal Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM – Get Rating) (TSE:AEM) by 4.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,535 shares of the mining company’s stock after buying an additional 230 shares during the quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines were worth $288,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 61.6% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 514 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 72.7% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 708 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 298 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 124.2% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 834 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 462 shares during the period. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines during the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 88.0% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 906 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 424 shares during the period. 58.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently issued reports on AEM. National Bank Financial decreased their target price on Agnico Eagle Mines from C$89.00 to C$88.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Agnico Eagle Mines in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Scotiabank assumed coverage on Agnico Eagle Mines in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. TD Securities decreased their price objective on Agnico Eagle Mines from $68.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Agnico Eagle Mines from $62.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.63.

Agnico Eagle Mines Stock Down 1.0 %

NYSE:AEM traded down $0.57 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $56.17. 776,346 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,146,184. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited has a twelve month low of $36.69 and a twelve month high of $61.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $50.72 and a 200 day moving average of $50.05. The stock has a market cap of $27.75 billion, a PE ratio of 37.83, a PEG ratio of 30.74 and a beta of 0.80.

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM – Get Rating) (TSE:AEM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 17th. The mining company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.02. Agnico Eagle Mines had a return on equity of 6.18% and a net margin of 11.67%. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.42 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.46 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Agnico Eagle Mines Limited will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Agnico Eagle Mines Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 28th. Agnico Eagle Mines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 106.67%.

About Agnico Eagle Mines

Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd. engages in the exploration and production of gold. It operates through the following segments: Northern Business, Southern Business, and Exploration. The Northern Business segment comprises of LaRonde mine, LaRonde Zone 5 mine, Lapa mine, Goldex mine, Meadowbank mine including the Amaruq deposit, Canadian Malartic joint operation, Meliadine project and Kittila mine.

Further Reading

