Cardinal Capital Management Inc. Purchases 8,449 Shares of Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY)

Cardinal Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 305,322 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,449 shares during the quarter. Sony Group accounts for about 1.3% of Cardinal Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Cardinal Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Sony Group were worth $23,290,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SONY. RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Sony Group during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sony Group during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Sony Group during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Motco bought a new stake in Sony Group in the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Pinnacle Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Sony Group in the first quarter worth approximately $61,000. 7.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Sony Group alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SONY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Sony Group in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Cowen lifted their target price on Sony Group from $102.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $115.00.

Sony Group Stock Up 0.4 %

SONY traded up $0.36 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $91.74. 145,234 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 753,483. Sony Group Co. has a 1 year low of $61.72 and a 1 year high of $95.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $113.21 billion, a PE ratio of 16.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $87.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $81.57.

Sony Group (NYSE:SONY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $24.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.02 billion. Sony Group had a net margin of 8.43% and a return on equity of 12.77%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Sony Group Co. will post 5.33 EPS for the current year.

Sony Group Profile

(Get Rating)

Sony Group Corp. engages in the development, design, manufacture, and sale of electronic equipment, instruments, devices, game consoles, and software for consumers, professionals and industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Game and Network Services, Music, Pictures, Home Entertainment and Sound, Imaging Products and Solutions, Mobile Communications, Semiconductors, Financial Services, and Others.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Sony Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sony Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.