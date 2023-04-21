Cardinal Capital Management Inc. Sells 1,273 Shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

Cardinal Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 172,349 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,273 shares during the quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $12,947,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SWK. General Partner Inc. bought a new position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management bought a new stake in Stanley Black & Decker during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new position in Stanley Black & Decker in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC boosted its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 75.3% in the fourth quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 512 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 143.1% during the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.01% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $92.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Sunday, February 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $105.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. StockNews.com cut Stanley Black & Decker from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 7th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $99.00 to $83.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Stanley Black & Decker currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $95.33.

Stanley Black & Decker Trading Down 0.8 %

SWK stock traded down $0.60 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $79.23. The company had a trading volume of 229,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,804,624. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $81.47 and a 200 day moving average of $80.84. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 12 month low of $70.24 and a 12 month high of $144.38. The company has a market capitalization of $12.13 billion, a PE ratio of 11.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.76 and a beta of 1.30.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.23. The company had revenue of $4 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.88 billion. Stanley Black & Decker had a net margin of 6.24% and a return on equity of 8.08%. Stanley Black & Decker’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.14 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Stanley Black & Decker Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 7th were issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 6th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.04%. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.13%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Janet Link sold 2,581 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.73, for a total transaction of $221,269.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 36,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,116,456.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Stanley Black & Decker

(Get Rating)

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the provision of power and hand tools, and related accessories, products, services and equipment for oil and gas, infrastructure applications, commercial electronic security and monitoring systems, healthcare solutions, and mechanical access solutions. It operates through the Tools and Storage segment, and Industrial segment.

Featured Articles

