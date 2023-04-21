Cargotec Co. (OTCMKTS:CYJBF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Cargotec Co. (OTCMKTS:CYJBF – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 13,000 shares, a decline of 12.8% from the March 15th total of 14,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 130.0 days.
Cargotec Price Performance
CYJBF opened at $45.37 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.56. Cargotec has a fifty-two week low of $26.92 and a fifty-two week high of $51.88.
About Cargotec
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Cargotec (CYJBF)
- AutoNation’s Plans are Keeping Analysts Around
- Netflix Increases Buybacks: Can It Complete A Reversal In 2023?
- No, It Isn’t Time To Sell IBM Stock
- Why Philip Morris May Continue to Beat the Broader Market?
- Finding New Technology to Invest in: A Guide
Receive News & Ratings for Cargotec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cargotec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.