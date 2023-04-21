Cargotec Co. (OTCMKTS:CYJBF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Cargotec Co. (OTCMKTS:CYJBF – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 13,000 shares, a decline of 12.8% from the March 15th total of 14,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 130.0 days.

CYJBF opened at $45.37 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.56. Cargotec has a fifty-two week low of $26.92 and a fifty-two week high of $51.88.

About Cargotec

Cargotec Oyj provides cargo handling solutions and services. It operates through the following business segments: Kalmar, Hiab, and MacGregor. The Kalmar segment offers industry shaping, eco-efficient cargo handling equipment and automated terminal solutions, software, and support services. The Hiab segment area comprises of oader cranes, truck mounted forklifts, forestry and recycling cranes, hooklifts, and skiploaders, as well as tail lifts.

