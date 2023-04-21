Caribou Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRBU) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Caribou Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRBU – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,220,000 shares, an increase of 10.8% from the March 15th total of 4,710,000 shares. Approximately 9.8% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 480,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 10.9 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Caribou Biosciences

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. International Biotechnology Trust PLC lifted its holdings in Caribou Biosciences by 18,614.9% in the third quarter. International Biotechnology Trust PLC now owns 257,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,716,000 after purchasing an additional 256,514 shares during the period. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Caribou Biosciences in the third quarter worth about $24,943,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Caribou Biosciences by 52.7% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 23,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 8,093 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Caribou Biosciences in the fourth quarter worth about $183,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in Caribou Biosciences by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 854,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,368,000 after purchasing an additional 55,247 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.44% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have weighed in on CRBU shares. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Caribou Biosciences from $36.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 10th. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on shares of Caribou Biosciences from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $19.00 price target on shares of Caribou Biosciences in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Caribou Biosciences from $27.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday, March 17th.

Caribou Biosciences Stock Performance

Shares of Caribou Biosciences stock traded up $0.15 during trading on Friday, hitting $4.47. 460,122 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 500,073. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $5.38 and its 200 day moving average is $7.25. The stock has a market cap of $274.01 million, a PE ratio of -2.73 and a beta of 1.83. Caribou Biosciences has a 12 month low of $4.12 and a 12 month high of $13.19.

Caribou Biosciences (NASDAQ:CRBU – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.78 million. Caribou Biosciences had a negative net margin of 717.79% and a negative return on equity of 30.41%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Caribou Biosciences will post -1.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Caribou Biosciences Company Profile

Caribou Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of genome-edited allogeneic cell therapies for the treatment of hematologic malignancies and solid tumors in the United States and internationally. Its lead product candidates are CB-010, an allogeneic anti-CD19 CAR-T cell therapy that is in phase 1 clinical trial to treat relapsed or refractory B cell non-Hodgkin lymphoma; and CB-011, an allogeneic anti-BCMA CAR-T cell therapy for the treatment of relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma.

