Carriage Services’ (CSV) “Outperform” Rating Reaffirmed at Barrington Research

Barrington Research reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Carriage Services (NYSE:CSV – Get Rating) in a research note released on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $45.00 price objective on the stock.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Carriage Services in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a hold rating for the company.

Carriage Services Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of CSV stock opened at $28.44 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.29. The stock has a market cap of $423.47 million, a P/E ratio of 10.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.34. Carriage Services has a 1 year low of $22.71 and a 1 year high of $53.68.

Institutional Trading of Carriage Services

Carriage Services ( NYSE:CSV Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $93.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.69 million. Carriage Services had a return on equity of 32.26% and a net margin of 11.18%. On average, research analysts predict that Carriage Services will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSV. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Carriage Services by 6.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,012,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,547,000 after purchasing an additional 59,061 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Carriage Services by 6.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 946,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,500,000 after acquiring an additional 60,532 shares in the last quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Carriage Services by 7.7% during the third quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. now owns 927,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,829,000 after acquiring an additional 66,100 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Carriage Services by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 740,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,380,000 after acquiring an additional 26,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fenimore Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Carriage Services by 1.5% during the first quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. now owns 312,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,552,000 after acquiring an additional 4,652 shares in the last quarter. 72.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Carriage Services



Carriage Services, Inc engages in the provision of funeral and cemetery services. It operates through the Funeral Home and Cemetery segments. The Funeral Home segment offers a complete suite of services to meet families’ funeral needs, including consultation, the removal and preparation of remains, the sale of caskets and related funeral merchandise, the use of funeral homes for visitation and remembrance services and transportation services.

