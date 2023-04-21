Carrier Global Co. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.19 (NYSE:CARR)

Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, April 21st, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 5th will be given a dividend of 0.185 per share on Wednesday, May 24th. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 4th.

Carrier Global has a payout ratio of 26.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Carrier Global to earn $2.78 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.74 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 26.6%.

Carrier Global Stock Performance

Carrier Global stock traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $45.22. 4,338,815 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,532,768. Carrier Global has a 1 year low of $33.10 and a 1 year high of $49.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $44.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.79.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Carrier Global ( NYSE:CARR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.40. The business had revenue of $5.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.07 billion. Carrier Global had a net margin of 17.31% and a return on equity of 26.86%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.44 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Carrier Global will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Carrier Global from $47.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Argus raised their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $50.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price on shares of Carrier Global in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Barclays cut their price target on Carrier Global from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Carrier Global from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.20.

Insider Buying and Selling at Carrier Global

In other Carrier Global news, VP Nadia Villeneuve sold 20,538 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.45, for a total transaction of $933,452.10. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 48,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,222,505. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, VP Nadia Villeneuve sold 20,538 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.45, for a total transaction of $933,452.10. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 48,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,222,505. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Kyle Crockett sold 10,433 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.85, for a total value of $478,353.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Carrier Global

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Carrier Global by 18.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,414,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,337,000 after purchasing an additional 1,443,747 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 83,676.3% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,410,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,925,000 after buying an additional 8,400,264 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Carrier Global in the 4th quarter valued at $297,581,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Carrier Global by 126.0% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,306,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,429,000 after acquiring an additional 2,958,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Carrier Global by 59.5% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,948,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,992,000 after acquiring an additional 1,845,419 shares in the last quarter. 85.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Carrier Global

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating, cooling, and ventilation needs of residential and commercial customers.

