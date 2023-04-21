CashBackPro Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $76.44 Million (CBP)

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on April 21st. CashBackPro has a market cap of $76.44 million and $4,454.57 worth of CashBackPro was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CashBackPro token can now be bought for $0.50 or 0.00001783 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, CashBackPro has traded 0.3% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.30 or 0.00008239 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.11 or 0.00029031 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.59 or 0.00020026 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.32 or 0.00019046 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001267 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0190 or 0.00000068 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $27,943.64 or 1.00021618 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0336 or 0.00000120 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0327 or 0.00000117 BTC.

CashBackPro Token Profile

CashBackPro (CRYPTO:CBP) is a token. Its genesis date was October 20th, 2019. CashBackPro’s official Twitter account is @cbp_finance and its Facebook page is accessible here. CashBackPro’s official website is cbp.finance.

Buying and Selling CashBackPro

According to CryptoCompare, “CashBackPro (CBP) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Tron20 platform. CashBackPro has a current supply of 0. The last known price of CashBackPro is 0.49039332 USD and is up 1.85 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $4,930.52 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://cbp.finance/.”

