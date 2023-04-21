Castor Maritime Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRM) Short Interest Down 10.5% in March

Castor Maritime Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRM – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,140,000 shares, a drop of 10.5% from the March 15th total of 2,390,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,340,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.6 days.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Castor Maritime by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 257,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after buying an additional 8,600 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Castor Maritime by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 340,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,000 after buying an additional 17,949 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Castor Maritime during the first quarter valued at $50,000. Virtu Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Castor Maritime by 150.9% during the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 90,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 54,703 shares during the period. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Castor Maritime by 51.0% during the first quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 299,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $550,000 after buying an additional 101,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.44% of the company’s stock.

CTRM stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 337,872 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,233,820. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 3.18 and a current ratio of 3.24. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.14. Castor Maritime has a 1 year low of $0.65 and a 1 year high of $2.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 0.85.

Castor Maritime ( NASDAQ:CTRM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 8th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $69.32 million for the quarter. Castor Maritime had a return on equity of 28.08% and a net margin of 45.24%.

Castor Maritime Inc provides shipping services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Dry Bulk, Aframax/LR2 Tanker, and Handysize Tanker. It offers seaborne transportation services for dry bulk cargo; commodities, such as iron ore, coal, soybeans, etc.; and crude oil and refined petroleum products.

