CATCo Reinsurance Opportunities Fund (LON:CAT) Sets New 52-Week High at $107.00

CATCo Reinsurance Opportunities Fund Ltd. (LON:CAT – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 107 ($1.32) and last traded at GBX 24 ($0.30), with a volume of 0 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 24 ($0.30).

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 19.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 8.62. The firm has a market cap of £357,600.00 and a PE ratio of 3.26.

CATCo Reinsurance Opportunities Fund Ltd. is a feeder fund launched and managed by CATCo Investment Management Ltd. The fund invests its entire corpus in the CATCo Diversified Fund. CATCo Reinsurance Opportunities Fund Ltd. was formed on November 20, 2010 and is domiciled in Bermuda.

