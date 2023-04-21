Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 315,000 shares, a drop of 6.1% from the March 15th total of 335,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 71,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.4 days. Approximately 3.9% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Cavco Industries Stock Performance

Shares of CVCO opened at $309.58 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a PE ratio of 11.32 and a beta of 1.22. Cavco Industries has a 1 year low of $179.47 and a 1 year high of $318.00. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $290.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $253.33.

Cavco Industries (NASDAQ:CVCO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The construction company reported $6.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.85 by $0.81. The company had revenue of $500.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $540.20 million. Cavco Industries had a net margin of 11.37% and a return on equity of 27.69%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Cavco Industries will post 27.36 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently commented on CVCO. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cavco Industries in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of Cavco Industries from $385.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th.

In other news, insider Gavin Ryan sold 3,000 shares of Cavco Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.03, for a total value of $870,090.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $153,425.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.62% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Cavco Industries in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in Cavco Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cavco Industries by 120.5% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 258 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cavco Industries by 53.0% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 355 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in Cavco Industries by 1,192.9% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 362 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. 93.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cavco Industries

Cavco Industries, Inc engages in the development of residential modular structures. It offers manufactured homes, modular homes, park model RVs and cabins, commercial structures, mortgage lending, and insurance. The firm’s brands include Cavco, Fleetwood, Palm Harbor and Fairmont, Friendship, Chariot Eagle and Destiny.

