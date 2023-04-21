Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN) Now Covered by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $53.00 price objective on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Cedar Fair from $54.00 to $61.00 in a report on Friday, February 17th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Cedar Fair from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Cedar Fair from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Cedar Fair from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on Cedar Fair from $52.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cedar Fair presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $53.11.

Cedar Fair Stock Performance

Cedar Fair stock opened at $41.76 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $44.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.20. Cedar Fair has a fifty-two week low of $37.58 and a fifty-two week high of $57.00. The company has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.65 and a beta of 1.45.

Cedar Fair Announces Dividend

Cedar Fair ( NYSE:FUN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 17th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.57. Cedar Fair had a negative return on equity of 29.67% and a net margin of 16.93%. The company had revenue of $365.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $341.09 million. On average, analysts forecast that Cedar Fair will post 3.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 7th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 6th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.87%. Cedar Fair’s payout ratio is currently 21.98%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cedar Fair

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FUN. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cedar Fair during the third quarter valued at about $235,000. Strs Ohio grew its stake in Cedar Fair by 39.5% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 113,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,649,000 after purchasing an additional 32,000 shares in the last quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Cedar Fair during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $391,000. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cedar Fair in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cedar Fair by 363.2% during the 3rd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 52,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,173,000 after buying an additional 41,400 shares during the last quarter. 67.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cedar Fair

Cedar Fair LP engages in the operation of amusement parks, outdoor and indoor water parks, and hotels. Its amusement parks include Cedar Point, Kings Island, Canada’s Wonderland, Dorney Park and Wildwater Kingdom, Valleyfair, Kings Dominion, Worlds of Fun, Knott’s Berry Farm, and California’s Great America.

