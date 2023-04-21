CEEK VR One Day Volume Reaches $2.42 Million (CEEK)

CEEK VR (CEEK) traded down 1.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on April 21st. CEEK VR has a market cap of $63.28 million and approximately $2.42 million worth of CEEK VR was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, CEEK VR has traded down 10.5% against the dollar. One CEEK VR token can currently be bought for about $0.0785 or 0.00000287 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00008355 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.94 or 0.00028984 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $5.60 or 0.00020427 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.27 or 0.00019240 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001234 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0190 or 0.00000069 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27,423.13 or 1.00054242 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0325 or 0.00000118 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0316 or 0.00000115 BTC.

CEEK VR Profile

CEEK VR (CRYPTO:CEEK) is a token. It was first traded on April 19th, 2018. CEEK VR’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 805,717,779 tokens. The Reddit community for CEEK VR is https://reddit.com/r/ceek. The official website for CEEK VR is www.ceek.io. CEEK VR’s official Twitter account is @ceek.

CEEK VR Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “CEEK VR (CEEK) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. CEEK VR has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 805,717,779.245471 in circulation. The last known price of CEEK VR is 0.07980423 USD and is down -3.39 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 88 active market(s) with $3,445,348.39 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.ceek.io/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CEEK VR directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CEEK VR should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CEEK VR using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

