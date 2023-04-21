Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) Declares $0.70 Quarterly Dividend

Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 19th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, May 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.70 per share by the basic materials company on Monday, May 15th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 28th.

Celanese has raised its dividend by an average of 4.5% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 14 years. Celanese has a dividend payout ratio of 19.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Celanese to earn $13.98 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 20.0%.

Celanese Trading Down 2.1 %

Shares of Celanese stock opened at $106.80 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $111.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $107.46. Celanese has a 12-month low of $86.71 and a 12-month high of $161.37. The company has a market capitalization of $11.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.88 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Celanese ( NYSE:CE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 24th. The basic materials company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.56 by ($0.12). Celanese had a return on equity of 32.15% and a net margin of 19.58%. The company had revenue of $2.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.91 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Celanese will post 11.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on CE. StockNews.com cut Celanese from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Celanese from $105.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Celanese from $152.00 to $146.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Piper Sandler raised Celanese from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $105.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Celanese from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Celanese currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $128.54.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Mark Christopher Murray acquired 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $117.15 per share, with a total value of $140,580.00. Following the acquisition, the senior vice president now owns 10,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,240,501.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Celanese

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of Celanese by 92.6% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 181 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its holdings in shares of Celanese by 338.5% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 421 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Celanese by 83.8% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 509 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Celanese by 119.3% in the 4th quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,298 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 706 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Epacria Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Celanese in the 4th quarter valued at about $204,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.54% of the company’s stock.

Celanese Company Profile

Celanese Corp. engages in the provision of technology and specialty materials businesses. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, Acetyl Chain and Other Activities. The Engineered Materials segment includes the engineered materials business, food ingredients business and certain strategic affiliates.

