Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:CNTA) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:CNTA – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,940,000 shares, a growth of 6.6% from the March 15th total of 1,820,000 shares. Currently, 4.3% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 177,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 10.9 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Centessa Pharmaceuticals

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals by 275.9% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 9,356 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Centessa Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth $81,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Centessa Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $102,000. Tejara Capital Ltd bought a new position in Centessa Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $131,000. Finally, Golden State Equity Partners increased its stake in shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 15,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the period. 78.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals from $5.00 to $4.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. SVB Securities started coverage on Centessa Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, March 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, March 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.83.

Centessa Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Centessa Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $4.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 57,165 shares, compared to its average volume of 182,051. Centessa Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $2.88 and a one year high of $9.41. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.71. The company has a current ratio of 11.42, a quick ratio of 11.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $470.16 million, a P/E ratio of -2.12 and a beta of 0.80.

Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and delivers medicines to patients. Its registrational pipeline products include Lixivaptan, a vasopressin V2 receptor small molecule inhibitor that is in Phase III clinical development for the treatment of autosomal dominant polycystic kidney disease; and SerpinPC, an activated protein C inhibitor, which is in Phase IIa clinical development for the treatment of hemophilia A and B.

