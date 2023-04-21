Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA) Updates Q2 2023 Earnings Guidance

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.90-$0.90 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Central Garden & Pet also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $2.35- EPS.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on CENTA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Central Garden & Pet from $41.00 to $38.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Central Garden & Pet from $60.00 to $45.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Central Garden & Pet from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Central Garden & Pet in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $44.75.

CENTA stock opened at $35.86 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $38.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a PE ratio of 14.58 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 3.58, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Central Garden & Pet has a one year low of $33.69 and a one year high of $43.43.

Central Garden & Pet ( NASDAQ:CENTA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $627.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $605.61 million. Central Garden & Pet had a net margin of 4.08% and a return on equity of 10.16%. On average, analysts forecast that Central Garden & Pet will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Central Garden & Pet news, Chairman William E. Brown sold 115,671 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.43, for a total value of $4,560,907.53. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 923,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,411,436.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 20.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new stake in Central Garden & Pet in the fourth quarter worth approximately $118,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its stake in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 33,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,208,000 after acquiring an additional 1,497 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 121,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,342,000 after acquiring an additional 2,463 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 66.7% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 11,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,000 after acquiring an additional 4,485 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 321,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,506,000 after acquiring an additional 20,094 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.21% of the company’s stock.

Central Garden & Pet Co engages in the production and distribution of branded and private label products for the lawn, and garden and pet supplies markets. It operates through the following segments: Pets and Garden. The Pet segment includes dog and cat supplies such as dog treats and chews, toys, pet beds and grooming products, waste management and training pads, pet containment, supplies for aquatics, small animals, reptiles and pet birds including toys, cages and habitats, bedding, food and supplements, products for equine and livestock, animal and household health and insect control products, live fish and small animals as well as outdoor cushions.

