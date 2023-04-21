Centurion Wealth Management LLC Acquires New Stake in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Centurion Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 13,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,224,000. iShares MBS ETF accounts for 1.4% of Centurion Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MBB. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 336.1% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,166,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,972,000 after purchasing an additional 1,669,965 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 69.7% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 3,839,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,584,000 after buying an additional 1,576,534 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 463.3% during the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 1,403,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,212,000 after purchasing an additional 1,154,655 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 49.6% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,054,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,744,000 after acquiring an additional 1,012,992 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 56.8% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,228,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,099,000 after purchasing an additional 807,107 shares during the last quarter. 77.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of iShares MBS ETF stock traded down $0.20 on Friday, hitting $94.29. 410,766 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,395,925. iShares MBS ETF has a 1 year low of $88.00 and a 1 year high of $100.61. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $94.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $94.55.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 4th were issued a $0.251 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 3rd. This is an increase from iShares MBS ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $3.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.19%.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

