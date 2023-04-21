Centurion Wealth Management LLC Buys Shares of 3,883 Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Centurion Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 3,883 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $238,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in D. JNBA Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 85.0% during the 3rd quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 370 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Dominion Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH bought a new stake in Dominion Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in Dominion Energy by 49.8% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 394 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Dominion Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 70.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Dominion Energy from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Dominion Energy from $76.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Dominion Energy from $67.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Mizuho cut their price target on Dominion Energy from $62.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Dominion Energy from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.18.

Dominion Energy Price Performance

Shares of D traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $57.09. The company had a trading volume of 913,885 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,656,677. The company has a market capitalization of $47.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.49, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.43. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $52.03 and a twelve month high of $86.61. The company’s 50-day moving average is $56.36 and its 200-day moving average is $60.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.60.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The utilities provider reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.21 billion. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 13.35% and a net margin of 5.79%. Dominion Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.90 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.86 EPS for the current year.

Dominion Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 3rd were given a $0.6675 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.68%. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is 244.95%.

Dominion Energy Company Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc engages in the production and distribution of energy. It operates through following business segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, Contracted Assets, and Corporate and Other. The Corporate and Other segment focuses on corporate, service company, non-controlling interest in Dominion privatization, and non-regulated retail energy marketing operations.

Further Reading

