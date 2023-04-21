Centurion Wealth Management LLC Invests $305,000 in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Centurion Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 3,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $305,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in SHY. Balentine LLC bought a new position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $690,043,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 107.3% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,036,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,774,000 after acquiring an additional 2,089,239 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 57.8% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,433,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $441,218,000 after acquiring an additional 1,990,350 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 44.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,312,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,473,000 after acquiring an additional 1,641,694 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Foundations Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 5,157.7% in the fourth quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,376,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,733,000 after acquiring an additional 1,350,344 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 22.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $81.95. The company had a trading volume of 1,067,438 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,862,466. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $82.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $81.63. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $80.48 and a 1-year high of $83.53.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 4th were paid a $0.18 dividend. This is an increase from iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 3rd. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.64%.

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

