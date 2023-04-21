Centurion Wealth Management LLC Invests $383,000 in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN)

Centurion Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 15,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $383,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. FAS Wealth Partners lifted its position in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 636.1% during the fourth quarter. FAS Wealth Partners now owns 1,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 1,393 shares during the last quarter. Absolute Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at about $77,000. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 1,407.2% during the third quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,409,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 3,183,471 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at about $161,000.

iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of FALN stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $25.15. 143,863 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,189,753. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $24.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.13. iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $23.41 and a 52-week high of $26.79.

iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

About iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 4th were given a $0.108 dividend. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.15%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 3rd.

The iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (FALN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market value weighted index of bonds that were rated investment grade at issuance, but later downgraded to sub-investment grade. FALN was launched on Jun 14, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

