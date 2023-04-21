Centurion Wealth Management LLC Makes New $205,000 Investment in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Centurion Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 2,200 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVS. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY raised its stake in shares of CVS Health by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY now owns 3,136 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. IFG Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of CVS Health by 4.0% in the third quarter. IFG Advisors LLC now owns 2,667 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. First National Trust Co increased its position in shares of CVS Health by 2.9% in the third quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 3,640 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $347,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. grew its holdings in CVS Health by 1.0% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 10,025 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $956,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Barn Wealth LLC grew its holdings in CVS Health by 4.8% during the third quarter. Blue Barn Wealth LLC now owns 2,344 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. 77.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on CVS Health in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 price target on shares of CVS Health in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on CVS Health from $130.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on CVS Health in a report on Thursday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $87.00 price target for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on CVS Health in a report on Monday, April 10th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $116.50.

CVS Health Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of CVS stock traded down $0.56 on Friday, reaching $72.69. 2,460,354 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,093,965. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The company has a market cap of $93.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.48, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.61. CVS Health Co. has a one year low of $72.11 and a one year high of $107.26. The company has a 50-day moving average of $79.20 and a 200-day moving average of $88.93.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $83.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.37 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 1.29% and a return on equity of 15.75%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.98 EPS. Analysts anticipate that CVS Health Co. will post 8.75 earnings per share for the current year.

CVS Health Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 21st will be given a dividend of $0.605 per share. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 20th. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.56%.

CVS Health Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CVS Health Corp. is a health solutions company, which engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long-Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate and Other. The Pharmacy Services segment focuses on the pharmacy benefit management solutions.

Featured Stories

