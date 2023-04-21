Centurion Wealth Management LLC Makes New $217,000 Investment in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Centurion Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 736 shares of the Internet television network’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in NFLX. Fairfield Bush & CO. lifted its stake in shares of Netflix by 26.5% during the 1st quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 2,446 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $916,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Netflix by 21.3% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 480,044 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $179,820,000 after purchasing an additional 84,179 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Netflix by 14.2% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,922 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,094,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its holdings in Netflix by 6.9% during the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 36,336 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $13,610,000 after acquiring an additional 2,358 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its holdings in Netflix by 13.1% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 3,808 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,426,000 after acquiring an additional 441 shares during the period. 77.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Netflix alerts:

Insider Activity at Netflix

In related news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 3,698 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $352.94, for a total value of $1,305,172.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Netflix Price Performance

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on NFLX shares. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on Netflix from $345.00 to $357.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group upgraded Netflix from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $350.00 to $390.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Benchmark restated a “sell” rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a research report on Wednesday. Argus raised their target price on Netflix from $340.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on Netflix from $400.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Netflix presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $345.95.

Shares of NFLX traded down $2.65 on Friday, reaching $322.70. The stock had a trading volume of 2,417,485 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,707,866. The firm has a market capitalization of $143.71 billion, a PE ratio of 34.98, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $326.92 and a 200 day moving average of $308.86. Netflix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $162.71 and a twelve month high of $379.43.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The Internet television network reported $2.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $8.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.18 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 20.86% and a net margin of 13.16%. The company’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.53 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 11.28 EPS for the current year.

Netflix Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Netflix, Inc engages in providing entertainment services. It also offers a broad set of activities for leisure time, entertainment video, video gaming, and other sources of entertainment. It operates through the United States and International geographic segments. The company was founded by Marc Randolph and Wilmot Reed Hastings on August 29, 1997 and is headquartered in Los Gatos, CA.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NFLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.