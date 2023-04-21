Centurion Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST)

Centurion Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 57,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,884,000. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF comprises 3.4% of Centurion Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Grimes & Company Inc. boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 19.8% during the 4th quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 6,968,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,331,000 after acquiring an additional 1,151,261 shares in the last quarter. Invst LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $53,685,000. LVZ Inc. boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 5,414.3% during the 4th quarter. LVZ Inc. now owns 779,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,096,000 after acquiring an additional 765,740 shares in the last quarter. Arcus Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 94.4% in the fourth quarter. Arcus Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,180,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,176,000 after buying an additional 573,154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 106.0% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 892,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,748,000 after buying an additional 459,221 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA JPST traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $50.27. The company had a trading volume of 1,185,536 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,803,566. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a 52 week low of $49.99 and a 52 week high of $50.40. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $50.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.20.

About JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

