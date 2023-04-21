Centurion Wealth Management LLC Purchases Shares of 480 Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Centurion Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 480 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $262,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. EWG Elevate Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp bought a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Baldwin Brothers LLC MA bought a new position in Northrop Grumman in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Northrop Grumman news, CAO Michael A. Hardesty sold 1,178 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $467.81, for a total transaction of $551,080.18. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,737 shares in the company, valued at $1,280,395.97. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Northrop Grumman news, VP David T. Perry sold 3,999 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $469.65, for a total transaction of $1,878,130.35. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 8,717 shares in the company, valued at $4,093,939.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Michael A. Hardesty sold 1,178 shares of Northrop Grumman stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $467.81, for a total value of $551,080.18. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,737 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,280,395.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,534 shares of company stock worth $4,934,622 over the last three months. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Northrop Grumman Trading Down 0.9 %

NOC stock traded down $4.10 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $470.08. The stock had a trading volume of 122,338 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,014,321. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $464.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $491.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market cap of $71.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.05, a PEG ratio of 6.31 and a beta of 0.51. Northrop Grumman Co. has a twelve month low of $430.93 and a twelve month high of $556.27.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The aerospace company reported $7.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.57 by $0.93. The firm had revenue of $10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.64 billion. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 28.29% and a net margin of 13.38%. The company’s revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $6.00 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 22.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Northrop Grumman Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 27th were given a $1.73 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 24th. This represents a $6.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. Northrop Grumman’s payout ratio is 21.96%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently commented on NOC. Cowen cut Northrop Grumman from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $500.00 to $478.00 in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Cowen cut Northrop Grumman from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $478.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Wolfe Research cut Northrop Grumman from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Northrop Grumman from $465.00 to $400.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $460.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $508.13.

Northrop Grumman Profile

(Get Rating)

Northrop Grumman Corp. engages in the provision of advanced aircraft systems. It operates through the following segments: Aeronautics Systems, Defense Systems, Mission Systems, and Space Systems. The Aeronautics Systems segment is involved in the design, development, production, integration, sustainment, and modernization of advanced aircraft systems for the U.S.

Featured Stories

