Centurion Wealth Management LLC Takes $1.59 Million Position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

Centurion Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 34,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,585,000. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF comprises about 1.9% of Centurion Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Leelyn Smith LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Cambridge Trust Co. increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 206.8% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 1,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 761 shares during the period. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 429.4% during the third quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 1,095 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS EFV traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $49.93. 1,519,854 shares of the company traded hands. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 12-month low of $49.15 and a 12-month high of $59.57. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $48.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.28. The firm has a market cap of $16.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.51 and a beta of 0.86.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

