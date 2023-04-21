CGI (TSE:GIB.A) Price Target Raised to C$160.00 at National Bankshares

CGI (TSE:GIB.A – Get Rating) (NYSE:GIB) had its target price hoisted by stock analysts at National Bankshares from C$140.00 to C$160.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares’ target price points to a potential upside of 19.56% from the company’s current price.

GIB.A has been the topic of several other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of CGI from C$125.00 to C$140.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of CGI from C$125.00 to C$133.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. CIBC raised their price target on shares of CGI from C$140.00 to C$146.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of CGI from C$134.00 to C$138.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of CGI from C$135.00 to C$140.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, CGI currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$140.67.

CGI stock traded up C$1.48 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching C$133.82. 205,698 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 362,777. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.21, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.97. CGI has a fifty-two week low of C$95.45 and a fifty-two week high of C$134.89. The company has a market capitalization of C$28.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$127.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$118.23.

CGI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) and business process services in Canada, Northern Europe, France, the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its services include the management of IT and business outsourcing, systems integration and consulting, and software solutions selling activities.

