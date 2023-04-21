Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eighteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $194.81.

Several brokerages have weighed in on GTLS. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Chart Industries in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $217.00 target price for the company. TheStreet cut shares of Chart Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Chart Industries from $144.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Chart Industries from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $160.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on shares of Chart Industries from $249.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 13th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Chart Industries

In related news, VP Gerald F. Vinci bought 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $119.28 per share, with a total value of $35,784.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,784. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, VP Gerald F. Vinci bought 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $119.28 per share, with a total value of $35,784.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,784. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jillian C. Evanko bought 2,375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $104.29 per share, for a total transaction of $247,688.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 104,228 shares in the company, valued at $10,869,938.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have bought 7,875 shares of company stock valued at $836,825. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Chart Industries

Chart Industries Stock Performance

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Chart Industries during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in Chart Industries by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 159 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Chart Industries during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Chart Industries during the third quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Chart Industries by 121.2% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 292 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSE:GTLS opened at $128.83 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.40 billion, a PE ratio of 226.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.46. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $117.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $128.71. Chart Industries has a one year low of $101.44 and a one year high of $242.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 3.08 and a current ratio of 3.41.

Chart Industries (NYSE:GTLS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 24th. The industrial products company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $441.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $490.88 million. Chart Industries had a net margin of 1.40% and a return on equity of 7.84%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.73 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Chart Industries will post 5.8 EPS for the current year.

Chart Industries Company Profile

Chart Industries, Inc engages in the manufacturing of engineered equipment for the industrial gas, energy, and biomedical industries. It operates through the following business segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products and Repair, Service & Leasing, and Corporate. The Cryo Tank Solutions segment supplies bulk, microbulk, and mobile equipment used in the storage, distribution, vaporization, and application of industrial gases.

