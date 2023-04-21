Chase (NYSEAMERICAN:CCF) Reaches New 1-Year High at $105.00

Chase Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:CCF – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $105.00 and last traded at $104.93, with a volume of 15730 shares. The stock had previously closed at $102.90.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CCF. StockNews.com began coverage on Chase in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet raised Chase from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd.

The firm has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.34 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 4.82, a quick ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The business has a 50-day moving average of $99.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $93.59.

In other Chase news, CEO Adam Chase sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.00, for a total value of $147,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 192,745 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,889,010. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 4,500 shares of company stock worth $446,550. Insiders own 13.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in shares of Chase by 2.1% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 5,891 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $458,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. FCA Corp TX raised its stake in shares of Chase by 0.5% in the third quarter. FCA Corp TX now owns 34,496 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,883,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of Chase by 0.4% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 51,360 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,379,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of Chase by 6.9% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,100 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Chase by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,244 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 69.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chase Corp. operates as a chemical company, which manufactures materials for high-reliability applications. It operates through the following segments: Adhesives, Sealants and Additives, Industrial Tapes, and Corrosion Protection and Waterproofing. The Adhesives, Sealants, and Additives segment offers innovative and specialized product offerings consisting of both end-use products and intermediates that are used in or integrated into another company’s products.

