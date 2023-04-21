Chase Packaging (OTCMKTS:CPKA) Stock Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.07

Chase Packaging Co. (OTCMKTS:CPKA – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.07 and traded as high as $0.10. Chase Packaging shares last traded at $0.10, with a volume of 416 shares trading hands.
Chase Packaging Stock Performance
The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.07.
About Chase Packaging
Chase Packaging Corp. supplies packaging products to the agricultural industry. The company was founded on July 30, 1993 and is headquartered in Rumson, NJ.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Chase Packaging (CPKA)
- 2 Industrial Strength Dividend Stocks Melting Up
- Proctor & Gamble Is Going To Set A New High
- AutoNation’s Plans are Keeping Analysts Around
- Netflix Increases Buybacks: Can It Complete A Reversal In 2023?
- No, It Isn’t Time To Sell IBM Stock
Receive News & Ratings for Chase Packaging Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chase Packaging and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.