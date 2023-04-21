Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK) Stake Increased by Larson Financial Group LLC

Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK – Get Rating) by 31.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,416 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,688 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Chesapeake Energy were worth $1,832,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Chesapeake Energy in the first quarter valued at $32,000. First Personal Financial Services purchased a new stake in shares of Chesapeake Energy during the third quarter worth $33,000. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 292.0% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 439 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 338.8% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 430 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 113.2% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 516 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares in the last quarter.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently issued reports on CHK shares. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Chesapeake Energy from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Chesapeake Energy from $87.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Chesapeake Energy in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Chesapeake Energy from $155.00 to $129.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Benchmark lowered their target price on shares of Chesapeake Energy from $112.00 to $107.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Chesapeake Energy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.27.

Chesapeake Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CHK traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $80.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 112,390 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,555,576. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.53, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.64. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $86.42. Chesapeake Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $69.68 and a fifty-two week high of $107.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00.

Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:CHK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The company reported $4.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.96 by $1.26. The company had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion. Chesapeake Energy had a return on equity of 37.70% and a net margin of 42.03%. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.39 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Chesapeake Energy Co. will post 4.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Chesapeake Energy Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 7th were given a $1.29 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 6th. Chesapeake Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.86%.

About Chesapeake Energy

Chesapeake Energy Corporation, an independent exploration and production company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of properties for the production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids from underground reservoirs in the United States. The company holds interests in natural gas resource plays in the Marcellus Shale in the northern Appalachian Basin in Pennsylvania and the Haynesville/Bossier Shales in northwestern Louisiana; and the liquids-rich resource play in the Eagle Ford Shale in South Texas.

