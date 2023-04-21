Chesswood Group Limited (TSE:CHW) Announces $0.05 Monthly Dividend

Chesswood Group Limited (TSE:CHW – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, April 19th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, April 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share on Monday, May 15th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 27th.

Chesswood Group Stock Down 1.4 %

CHW stock traded down C$0.12 during midday trading on Friday, hitting C$8.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 400 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,717. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$10.21 and its 200 day moving average price is C$10.94. Chesswood Group has a twelve month low of C$8.51 and a twelve month high of C$14.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 976.39, a current ratio of 46.44 and a quick ratio of 38.05. The stock has a market capitalization of C$166.74 million, a P/E ratio of 6.02 and a beta of 2.17.

Get Chesswood Group alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently issued reports on CHW. Cormark dropped their target price on Chesswood Group from C$16.25 to C$15.75 in a report on Monday, March 20th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Chesswood Group from C$17.00 to C$16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Chesswood Group from C$13.00 to C$12.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 17th.

About Chesswood Group

Chesswood Group Limited, a financial services company, operates primarily in the specialty finance industry. The company offers micro and small-ticket commercial equipment financing to small and medium-sized businesses through a network of approximately 600 equipment finance broker firms and equipment vendors in the United States; and commercial equipment financing to small and medium businesses through a network of approximately 60 equipment finance broker firms in Canada.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Chesswood Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chesswood Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.