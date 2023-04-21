Chiba Bank (OTCMKTS:CHBAY) Hits New 52-Week Low at $37.38

The Chiba Bank, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CHBAY – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $37.38 and last traded at $37.38, with a volume of 0 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $37.38.
Separately, Daiwa Capital Markets cut Chiba Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th.
The business has a fifty day moving average of $37.38 and a 200-day moving average of $31.99.
The Chiba Bank, Ltd. engages in the business of banking services. The company offers general banking services including deposits, loans, domestic and foreign exchange transactions; and financial services such as leasing, securities brokerage, credit cards and others. It also develops software; and provides business management and staffing services.
