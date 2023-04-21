Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc. to Issue Dividend of $0.20 (NASDAQ:CSSEP)

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSSEP – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Friday, April 21st, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.2031 per share on Monday, May 15th. This represents a yield of 16.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 27th.
Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment Stock Up 2.8 %
NASDAQ CSSEP opened at $14.90 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $16.46 and a 200-day moving average of $20.30. Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment has a 1-year low of $12.75 and a 1-year high of $25.31.
About Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment
