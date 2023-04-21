China Tower Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:CHWRF) Short Interest Up 15.2% in March

China Tower Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:CHWRF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 27,035,200 shares, an increase of 15.2% from the March 15th total of 23,459,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4,159.3 days.
China Tower Stock Performance
China Tower stock opened at $0.12 on Friday. China Tower has a 1-year low of $0.08 and a 1-year high of $0.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.11.
China Tower Company Profile
