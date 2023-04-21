China Tower Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:CHWRF) Short Interest Up 15.2% in March

China Tower Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:CHWRF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 27,035,200 shares, an increase of 15.2% from the March 15th total of 23,459,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4,159.3 days.

China Tower Stock Performance

China Tower stock opened at $0.12 on Friday. China Tower has a 1-year low of $0.08 and a 1-year high of $0.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.11.

China Tower Company Profile

China Tower Corp., Ltd. engages in the business of constructing and operating telecommunications towers. The firm is also involved in the provision of telecommunications tower site space; maintenance and power services; indoor distributed antenna systems and other trans-sector site application and information services; and Energy business.

