Christine S. Wheatley Sells 25,000 Shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) Stock

The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) VP Christine S. Wheatley sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.49, for a total value of $1,187,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 126,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,024,866.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Kroger Stock Performance

Shares of KR stock traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $47.97. 1,962,658 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,352,447. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.74. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $46.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.04. The Kroger Co. has a 52 week low of $41.81 and a 52 week high of $58.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.57, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.47.

Kroger (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $34.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.89 billion. Kroger had a net margin of 1.51% and a return on equity of 31.84%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.91 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Kroger Co. will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Kroger Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kroger

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be given a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th. Kroger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.88%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Kroger in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kroger during the first quarter worth $30,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in Kroger in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Kroger during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Kroger in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. 78.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on KR. StockNews.com upgraded Kroger from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Stephens dropped their target price on shares of Kroger from $57.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Kroger from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $50.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Kroger from $47.00 to $42.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Kroger from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.31.

Kroger Company Profile

The Kroger Co engages in the operation of supermarkets and multi-department stores. Its brands include Big K, Check This Out?, Heritage Farm, Simple Truth, and Simple Truth Organic. The company was founded by Barney Kroger in 1883 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, OH.

