Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) Shares Sold by Dearborn Partners LLC

Dearborn Partners LLC reduced its stake in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) by 35.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,946 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,057 shares during the quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $429,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CB. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Chubb by 142.3% during the fourth quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 189 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Chubb during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new position in Chubb in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chubb in the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Finally, My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chubb during the fourth quarter worth $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.12% of the company’s stock.

Chubb Trading Down 0.3 %

NYSE:CB opened at $203.96 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $84.47 billion, a PE ratio of 16.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.64. Chubb Limited has a 52-week low of $173.78 and a 52-week high of $231.37. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $200.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $208.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Chubb Dividend Announcement

Chubb ( NYSE:CB Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $4.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.22 by ($0.17). Chubb had a return on equity of 12.51% and a net margin of 12.35%. The business had revenue of $11.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.81 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Chubb Limited will post 17.44 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th were issued a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. Chubb’s payout ratio is 26.52%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently commented on CB shares. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Chubb in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $225.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Chubb from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Chubb from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $229.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Chubb from $259.00 to $242.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Chubb from $237.00 to $221.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $243.23.

Insider Transactions at Chubb

In related news, COO John W. Keogh sold 23,871 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.18, for a total value of $5,064,948.78. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 272,062 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,726,115.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, COO John W. Keogh sold 23,871 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.18, for a total value of $5,064,948.78. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 272,062 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,726,115.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Theodore Shasta sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.73, for a total transaction of $189,730.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,748,808.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

About Chubb

Chubb Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance, personal accident and accident and health (A&H), reinsurance, and life insurance. It operates through the following segments: North America Commercial Property and Casualty (P&C) Insurance, North America Personal P&C Insurance, North America Agricultural Insurance, Overseas General Insurance, Global Reinsurance, and Life Insurance.

Featured Articles

