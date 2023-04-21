CIBC Cuts PrairieSky Royalty (OTCMKTS:PREKF) Price Target to C$26.50

PrairieSky Royalty (OTCMKTS:PREKF – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by CIBC from C$27.00 to C$26.50 in a report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. National Bank Financial lowered their price objective on shares of PrairieSky Royalty from C$25.00 to C$23.00 in a research note on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on PrairieSky Royalty from C$27.00 to C$30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on PrairieSky Royalty from C$23.00 to C$22.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on PrairieSky Royalty in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of PrairieSky Royalty from C$25.00 to C$26.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th.

PrairieSky Royalty Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of PrairieSky Royalty stock opened at $15.52 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $15.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.89. PrairieSky Royalty has a 52 week low of $11.59 and a 52 week high of $18.01.

PrairieSky Royalty Company Profile

PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. engages in seeking and development of petroleum and natural gas royalty assets. The firm is also involved in generating royalty production revenues as petroleum and natural gas produced from its properties. The company was founded on November 27, 2013 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

