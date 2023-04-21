CIBC Increases Endeavour Silver (TSE:EDR) Price Target to C$7.00

Endeavour Silver (TSE:EDR – Get Rating) (NYSE:EXK) had its price objective hoisted by CIBC from C$6.50 to C$7.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Pi Financial upgraded shares of Endeavour Silver from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their target price for the company from C$4.40 to C$5.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and issued a C$6.00 target price on shares of Endeavour Silver in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, TD Securities reduced their target price on shares of Endeavour Silver from C$5.50 to C$4.75 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 3rd.

Endeavour Silver Price Performance

Shares of TSE EDR opened at C$5.51 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$4.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$4.63. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 137.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.93. Endeavour Silver has a 52 week low of C$3.40 and a 52 week high of C$6.08.

About Endeavour Silver

Endeavour Silver Corp., a silver mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of mineral properties in Mexico and Chile. The company explores for gold and silver deposits, and precious metals. The company operates two producing silver-gold mines in Mexico, such as the Guanaceví mine in Durango; and the Bolañitos mine in Guanajuato.

